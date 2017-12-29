SL Casino Riga Opened in Latvia - the Fourth Shangri La Casino



Latvia welcomes the new casino of the international network Shangri La - SL Casino Riga. This gambling house, focused on VIP guests, running under the management of the holding company Storm International. The casino is located in the heart of the Latvian capital in renovated five-star Grand Hotel Kempinski. Magnificent gambling and slot-halls for the guests are placed on two floors of the hotel complex.

On the ground floor, SL Casino has an individual entrance to the slot-hall. In this room, there are more than 50 modern slot machines from such manufacturers as Aristocrat, IGT, EGT, Novomatik and Cammegh. Nearby, there is a small sports bar, where it is convenient to cheer for your favourite sports team.

The second floor of the gambling house is reserved for table games. There are 10 tables with card games, such as poker, baccarat and blackjack, as well as tables with roulette. There is a lounge area for a relaxing time. And for a game with high stakes there is a secluded VIP-hall.

The whole area of SL Casino Riga is 625 square meters, the casino employs more than 100 employees. To decorate the premises, the art deco style was chosen. All the establishments of the Shangri La network are decorated in the same style. The elegant halls of the Riga gambling house are decorated with furniture from fine wood, Italian fabrics, European works of art.

The opening of the casino took place on November 17, 2017, but on December 23 there was a solemn event in this regard. SL Casino (Latvia) actively works during the winter holidays and holds "Winter Fun" parties. Since the institution is focused on the VIP sector, it adheres to strict rules of responsible play and impeccable service. Winners are awaited by benevolent atmosphere and magnificent service.

About Shangri La Casino Network

Shangri La is a casino network on the territory of the countries of the former USSR. Nowadays, gambling houses are successfully operating in the capitals of Georgia, Armenia and Belarus. Casino in Latvia became the fourth one. The network is operated by the company Storm International, founded in 1992 by Michael Boettcher.

The first Shangri La casino started working in Moscow and had an impeccable reputation. Shangri La Moscow ceased to function in 2009 after the changes in the laws of the Russian Federation. But the strict rules of work, formed in this gaming house, support all the institutions of the network now. Thanks to this, Shangri La Tbilisi received a high award "Golden Brand" and was recognized as the best casino of Georgia in 2016.

Also, Storm International successfully manages the extensive network of slot-halls in Germany and the licensed online casino PlayShangriLa.com. The virtual playground was licensed by the strict MGA regulator, which also highlights the high level of responsibility and reliability of the site.

The new casino SL Casino in Latvia operates according to the principals, which are followed by all Shangri La establishments. The company has taken the course towards satisfying the VIP niche.

You may find more information about SL Casino Riga on the official website: https://sl-casino.lv/.

